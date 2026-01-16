Walpole Co-Operative Bank Names New President and CEO

Patrick Cucinotta will become Walpole Co-Operative Bank’s next president and CEO. Cucinotta is replacing the retiring Paul Chaggaris.

“A results-driven leader, Cucinotta exemplifies the values that guide Walpole Co-operative Bank’s mission to strengthen local communities and create positive impacts on people’s lives,” bank board chair Joseph V. Scholl said in a statement. “I am confident that with his skills and experience, he will be able to help the Bank continue to grow and support our community.”

Cucinotta is currently Walpole Co-Operative‘s senior vice president, CFO and treasurer, overseeing the bank’s long-term growth and cash management flow. He holds over 20 years of experience in banking and auditing, the bank said. This includes spending over 10 years at Leader Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Walpole Co-Operative Bank has $632.18 million in assets and $497.84 million in deposits, according to FDIC data. The bank has been in operation since 1912.

Cucinotta will take over for Chaggaris on Feb. 1. Chaggaris has been president and CEO for the last five years according to his LinkedIn.