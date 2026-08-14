BPDA Approves $72M Development in Mattapan

Boston officials approved a 105-unit affordable housing project in Mattapan in a partnership between two Boston developers.

The 6-story, 118,707 square-foot project at 1590 Blue Hill Ave. would replace an auto repair garage that’s occupied the nearly 1-acre parcel since 1976. Developers estimate project costs at $72.3 million.

The project is the second partnership between the Archdiocese of Boston’s Planning Office for Urban Affairs (POUA) and JGE Development. The two developers are seeking tax credit financing for the 217-unit Drexel Village project in Roxbury, which was approved in 2025.

The Blue Hill Avenue project would include predominantly two- and three-bedroom units – comprising 68 percent of the total – and be reserved for households earning 30 to 80 percent of area median income.

“Squares and Streets has helped us create as of right projects like this that help us solve the housing crisis,” JGE Development President and Founder Jonathan Garland said during a presentation to the Boston Planning & Development Agency board of directors on Thursday.

The project is located within a Squares and Streets zoning district which was designed to encourage multifamily housing construction, as recommended by the PLAN: Mattapan study. It conforms with zoning as of right, meaning developers won’t be required to receive additional approvals from the Zoning Board of Appeal.

Board Approves 329 Housing Units

The 1590 Blue Hill Ave. project is one of four residential developments totaling nearly 400,000 square feet and 329 housing units approved at the board’s August meeting.

At 14-18 Hannon St. in Dorchester, developer Ervin Alves received approval for 24 home ownership units in a 5-story building designed by Boston-based McDougal Architects.

At 45 Townsend St. in Roxbury, Kensington Investment Company received approval to convert the former Jewish Memorial Hospital and Rehabilitation Center into 165 residential units.

At 350 West Fourth St. in South Boston, a nearly 1-acre parking lot previously used for owners at the Bigelow Condominium building will be redeveloped as a 4-story, 35-unit residential building by the condo association.