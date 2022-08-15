BPDA OKs 93 Condos, 43 Apartments

Four new multifamily projects advanced at the Boston Planning & Development Agency board of directors’ August meeting Thursday evening.

The projects total 135 units – 93 condominiums and 43 apartments, many of which will be designated affordable.

The board also approved a new policy asking developers of projects over 20,000 square feet in size to voluntarily disclose the participation of women- and minority-owned businesses in different phases of the project along with efforts developers and construction companies are taking to diversify their workforces. City officials say they hope the effort will lead more companies to think harder about their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and the data collected will help identify areas where additional resources need to be developed.

84 Warren St., Roxbury

What is it: Redevelopment of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts’ headquarters

Size: 22 affordable condos and 42 apartments in a 6-story building with ground-floor offices for the ULEM

Developer: ULEM, Madison Park Development Corp., Origin Property Group

804-812 Huntington Ave., Mission Hill

What is it: Redevelopment of a vacant commercial parcel

Size: 23 condos, four of which will be income-restricted, plus 58,373 square feet of office/lab space and 4,746 square feet of ground-floor retail in a separate building

Developer: Bulfinch Cos.

1169-1171 Adams St., Dorchester

What is it: Redevelopment of a vacant commercial parcel in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood

Size: 29 condos, five of which will be income-restricted, across four stories

Developer: 6M Development

582 Cambridge St., Allston

What is it: Redevelopment of a residential lot outside Allston’s Union Square

Size: 19 condos, three of which will be income-restricted, across four stories

Developer: Odessit Capital