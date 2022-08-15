Personnel File – No. 299

BankFive

Fall River-based announced the hiring of Christina D. Johnk as senior vice president and director of human resources.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced that Andrea Santiago has been promoted to the role of senior vice president and branch administration.

ERA Key Realty Services

Whitinsville-based ERA Key Realty Services announced that Jessica L. Ware has joined the brokerage as a Realtor in its Spencer office.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston



The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston announced that Steffanie Brady, senior vice president and chief financial officer, has been appointed to chief information officer.

Hancock Assoc.

Danvers-based engineering firm Hancock Assoc. announced that Matthew Connors has joined the firm as regional engineering manager. Prior to his return to Hancock, Connors was an associate at Engineering & Land Planning Assoc. in New Jersey.

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank announced the hiring of Evan S. Cline as vice president and controller.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced the expansion of its commercial lending team:

Drew Garfinkle has been hired as senior vice president of commercial lending

Matt Kreiser has been promoted to senior vice president of commercial lending.

The Peabody Cos.

Braintree-based real estate and property management firm The Peabody Cos. announced that Monika Mullins and Kevaughn Berrick have obtained OSHA 10 certifications. The Peabody Cos. also announced the hiring of Megan Stejskal as portfolio compliance director for new business.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced the hiring of Robert Relihan as a mortgage originator. Prior to joining The Savings Bank, Relihan was affiliated with American Financial Network, Inc. as a branch manager, and with Mortgage Equity Partners & Union Trust Mortgage as a senior loan officer.

Workers Credit Union

Littleton-based Workers Credit Union has named Elizabeth Hayes as executive vice president and chief member experience officer.