Braintree Retail Plaza Trades for $30M

A Braintree retail property anchored by a future Amazon Fresh store was acquired for nearly $30 million by a Needham developer.

The 85,134-square-foot retail condominium on Grossman Drive is 100-percent leased to three tenants, including Amazon, Nordstrom Rack and ULTA. The buyer is a pair of corporate entities affiliated with Waterstone Asset Management, which has offices in Needham and Coral Gables, Florida.

The seller, New York-based Seritage Growth Properties, acquired the former Kmart property in 2015 for $15.4 million, according to property records.

Amazon announced the plans for the Braintree location for its grocery concept in 2021, and recently resumed its food concept expansion after a year-long pause.

The property is part of The Marketplace at Braintree, which has a trade area of 240,000 residents within a 5-mile radius, according to a press release from Atlantic Capital Partners.

“This is one of the most prominent retail shopping center’s south of Boston given the proximity to the city and the visibility to the traffic that travels Route 3. Tenants continue to perform well and this will only increase when the grocer opens for business,” Atlantic Capital Partners Head of Capital Markets Justin Smith said in a statement.