Lyrik Back Bay Adding a Peruvian Flavor

A Peruvian-themed restaurant became the sixth retail tenant to lease space at Samuels & Associates’ Lyrik Back Bay development.

Rosa Y Marigold is scheduled to begin serving a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu this fall at the air rights development over the Massachusetts Turnpike at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Newbury Street.

The Rosa Y Marigold restaurant is a concept by the team that created Cambridge’s Celeste and La Royal restaurants, including General Manager Maria Rondeau and Executive Chef JuanMa Calderon.

The 100-seat restaurant will occupy 2,420 square feet within the mixed-use development. Samuels & Associates previously announced retail leases with Chi Cha Sen Chen, Van Leeuwan Ice Cream, George Howell Coffee, Pink Carrot and Avra Estiatorio.

The 450,000-square-foot Lyrik Back Bay is anchored by an office tower leased to the headquarters of CarGurus and LEGO Group, and a citizenM hotel that opened last summer.

“The Celeste/La Royal team has delivered super high-quality dining experiences for years and their decision to bring their talents to Boston at Lyrik is a terrific validation of the location,” Samuels & Associates Vice President for Leasing Rachael DiHarce said in a statement.