BrightBridge Credit Union Renews Technology Partnership

BrightBridge Credit Union, formerly Merrimack Valley Credit Union, has signed multiple renewal agreements to extend its technology partnership with Synergent.

The renewed contracts include a seven-year agreement for hosted Jack Henry Symitar core processing and WyCom check printing services, along with five-year agreements for integrated debit card services and statements.

“Renewing our partnership with Synergent was a clear and confident decision for our team,” John Howard, president and CEO of BrightBridge Credit Union, said in a statement. “As we’ve grown—from our merger with RTN Federal Credit Union to the successful launch of our new BrightBridge identity and the integration of Cabot Credit Union—Synergent has been right there with us at every step. Their expertise, responsiveness, and deep understanding of our operational needs have made them more than a vendor; they’re truly a strategic partner.”

Founded by credit unions in 1971, Synergent is a managed services provider that offers core processing, along with payments, technology and marketing services.

“It has been an honor to support BrightBridge Credit Union through a key period of organizational transformation,” Randy Stolp, president of Synergent, said in a statement. “From mergers to rebranding, and everything in between, their leadership has demonstrated clarity of vision and a strong commitment to their members. Our renewed partnership is built on more than just technology — it’s grounded in collaboration, shared goals, and mutual trust. We’re proud to play a role in their continued growth and look forward to helping them navigate the road ahead.”

BrightBridge has over 114,500 members and more than $2.2 billion in assets. The credit union has operated under the BrightBridge name for just shy of two months.