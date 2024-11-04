MVCU Names New Vice President

Ahead of its name change to BrightBridge Credit Union, the soon-to-be-former Merrimack Valley Credit Union has named a new vice president.

Brian Harrington was named vice president of finance and treasury of the credit union. He most recently worked as vice president of financial planning and analysis at Lighthouse Credit Union (formerly Northeast Credit Union) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“I am excited to be part of an institution that is active in my community, because I feel like there’s a lot more that I can personally do to help my community by working here,” Harrington said in a statement. “And with recent mergers and the announcement of the credit union’s new name, it’s really exciting to be at a growing credit union that still embraces a supportive, neighborhood feel.”

Harrington began his career in banking at State Street and subsequently held roles at Liberty Mutual and Citizens. Harrington joined the world of community banking at Newburyport Bank, where he worked as a senior financial analyst, assistant vice president and vice president director of financial planning and analysis.

“I’m looking forward to helping develop and grow our team to best prepare our credit union for a bright future,” Harrington said. “I’m excited to improve upon the efficiency of our team and the sophistication of our reporting, and to build more relationships throughout our community.”