Eastern Bank Names New Head of Consumer Banking

Eastern Bank has named a new executive vice president who will also be serving on the bank’s management committee.

Kimberly Dee was named executive vice president and head of consumer banking after two decades at Citizens.



“Central to Eastern Bank’s mission is an enduring commitment to helping customers throughout all of their life journeys and to supporting our local communities, and I’m excited to join the team and help advance this focus,” Dee said in a statement. “I am grateful to build upon Barbara’s incredible legacy, and look forward to helping to deliver an unparalleled customer experience through innovative consumer banking.”

Dee has over 20 years of banking experience at Citizens, where she began her banking career, most recently as head of the bank’s 1,000-plus-retail branch network. Prior to that, Dee was customer transformation director.

“Delivering a truly differentiated, personalized customer experience across a full range of banking and wealth management solutions is central to Eastern’s focus as Greater Boston’s leading local bank,” Bob Rivers, chair of the board of directors of Eastern Bank, said in a statement. “Kim’s extensive background and deep, local knowledge make her a powerful addition to our leadership team. We are thrilled to welcome her to Eastern Bank.”

Dee replaces Barbara Heinemann, who is retiring. Heinemann has been with Eastern since 2001.

“As a passionate champion of our company and the hundreds of colleagues she has led since joining Eastern in 2001, Barbara has driven the transformation of our technology, operations, and enterprise risk management functions, and consumer banking businesses. She will be greatly missed,” Rivers said.