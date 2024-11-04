WeWork Agrees to Keep Part of One Lincoln Lease

WeWork completed negotiations with the owner of Boston’s One Lincoln tower to lease three floors in what once was its largest local coworking space.

The 36-story tower near South Station will remain WeWork’s “flagship location” among seven properties in Boston and Cambridge, the New York-based company announced.

The agreement with One Lincoln owner Fortis Property Group is a revenue-sharing agreement as opposed to a traditional lease structure, WeWork said.

As part of its $2.9 billion bankruptcy case, WeWork had sought to reject the lease for the One Lincoln offices totaling 241,000 square feet.

WeWork continues to lease and operate locations at 33 Arch St., 200 Portland St., 501 Boylston St., One Beacon and One Seaport Square in Boston and 625 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. It rejected leases at 711 Atlantic Ave., 100 Summer St. and 40 Water St. in Boston.

HarbourVest anchors the One Lincoln tower after leasing 250,000 square feet in 2022.