Bristol County Savings Bank Promotes Dennis Leahy to COO

Bristol County Savings Bank has promoted Dennis Leahy to first executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Leahy will be responsible for the direct oversight and management of the finance and accounting, loan and deposit operations, facilities and government banking departments, as well as for assisting new CEO John Silva in the development and execution of the bank’s strategic plan.

“For close to 30 years, Dennis has been a key contributor to the success of the bank and I look forward to continuing our work together in his expanded role,” Silva said in a statement. “I’m confident in his ability to manage the operations of the bank, as well as to continue to provide valuable counsel as part of the senior leadership team.”

Leahy held a number of positions with the bank prior to his most recent promotion: executive vice president and chief financial officer, senior vice president of finance, vice president of finance and risk management and vice president and controller.

Bristol County Savings Bank has approximately $3.1 billion in assets and has 16 branches.