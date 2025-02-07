Brookline Bank Provides Adds Literacy Curriculum for Customers

Brookline Bank has partnered with Stickball to provide an online, interactive financial literacy curriculum for bank customers and public schools students.

In an initial proof of concept, Stickball, with support from Brookline Bank, partnered with the city of Everett to provide public school students with a program that delivered an engaging, interactive online environment to learn the basics of financial literacy.

Based on the initial success of this program, the bank said it commissioned Stickball to develop a financial education section of its website providing accessible resources to help customers improve their financial skills and knowledge at their own pace.

Since the beginning of the 2024 academic year, Stickball has provided financial education content at Everett High School.

“Financial education plays a critical role in building long-term financial stability for families,” Darryl Fess, president and CEO of Brookline Bank said in a statement. “By making these programs available in a flexible and easy format, we are ensuring that more individuals can access knowledge to make a difference in their lives.”

More recently, the bank and Stickball have developed a new program for Families First, an organization that provides parenting education and parent leadership programs in Greater Boston. The workshop supports parents of young children with lessons on budgeting and the program is available in both English and Spanish.

“Through the Families First program, we are addressing the unique financial challenges young parents face,” Stickball CEO Sahal Laher said in a statement. “We know they are busy and have limited time because of their work and family schedules. By offering workshops that they are able to do on their own, combined with support from Brookline Bank, we can ensure more parents have the support and knowledge they need to navigate their financial futures.”