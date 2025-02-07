Community Good Works

Bristol County Savings Bank

Through its foundation, Taunton’s Bristol County Savings Bank said made 44 grants to South Coast and Providence-area nonprofits totaling $398,700.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union sponsored the addition of four emergency Narcan boxes at four of its Berkshire County branches. The credit union partnered with Berkshire Harm Reduction to install the boxes.

IC Credit Union

Fitchburg’s IC Credit Union said it gave $60,000 to St. Bernard’s High School, the largest single gift in the credit union’s history according to an announcement. The gift was tripled thanks to an anonymous donor, and combined with a $10,000 contribution from IC board chair Norman Garipey and his wife, Tillie Ryan, for a total contribution of $280,000. The school is raising money to build up an $8 million endowment to support scholarships, faculty and academic initiatives.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank said it gave $16,500 to 11 local food pantries in grants of $1,500 each.