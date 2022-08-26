B&T Webinar Signup: Will the Biotech Pipeline Shrink?

The question is on everyone’s lips: What will happen to the Greater Boston life science pipeline?

Big pharma continues to scoop up large tracts of space as it comes online, but the small startups whose explosive growth many spec buildings rely on to fill their lab benches are trying to husband their cash. So many are pausing or slow-walking expansions that a recent Newmark research report suggested up to 65 percent of the 40 million square feet of life science space in planning or permitting could get deferred or even cancelled outright.

Worries over the sector are already starting to show up in development proposals. RISE Together and Trax Development, for example, scrapped a 246,000-square-foot biotech building from their 2.6 million-square-foot project planned for Boston’s Sullivan Square.

Banker & Tradesman has assembled an expert panel to puzzle through the complex signals the life science real estate market is giving off in a webinar at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29:

Liz Berthelette, director of research, Newmark

Mark Bruso, senior research manager, JLL New England

Alex Mancuso, director of leasing for East Coast and U.K. Markets, BioMed Realty

