Bulfinch Pivots to 650K SF Housing Plan for Needham’s Muzi Ford Site

The long-delayed redevelopment of a Needham car dealership will require a zone change to allow approximately 480 age-restricted senior housing units.

The Bulfinch Companies has been studying options for the former Muzi Ford property at 557 Highland Ave. since scrapping plans for a life science development last year.

“We believe that a multifamily concept to include senior living, over-age-55 would prove to be most likely the highest and best use,” Bulfinch Companies President Robert Schlager said in a presentation to the Needham Planning Board this week.

Estimated at approximately 650,000 square feet, the new plan will require approval of a zone change by Needham Town Meeting in October.

The switch to residential use would reduce proposed parking from 1,400 to approximately 1,000 spaces, Schlager said. The project would include 10,000 square feet of retail space at the corner of Highland Avenue and Gould Street.

The company also seeks up to 100,000 square feet of medical office space, subject to special permit approval.

“If the market makes it viable to have medical offices and adjust the number of units, we would obviously do that,” Schlager said.

Schlager sought the Planning Board’s reaction to the proposed zone change following meetings with neighborhood residents.

“We certainly are not going to present anything to you that is below age 55, because we know the sensitivities associated with the school systems,” Schlager said.

Boston Indicators, a think tank affiliated with The Boston Foundation, studied recent housing developments and concluded that opponents’ warnings of additional school costs are overblown.

Bulfinch Companies acquired the property in 2021 for $57 million.

In 2021, Needham town meeting approved a rezoning of 15 acres off Highland Avenue near Route 128 for a mix of housing, offices and lab space.

Schlager said an analysis of the retail component indicated limited demand for the location, and would likely include such uses as a coffee shop, small restaurant or dry cleaner.

A hotel that was previously mentioned is not included in the new redevelopment.

“The community groups we have spoken with in the past have not necessarily been supportive,” Schlager said.