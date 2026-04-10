Needham Bank Adds New Financial Education Program

Needham Bank has launched “NB Financial Foundations,” a free financial education program created with content from education and worker training company EverFi.

The program is designed to appeal to students and young professionals as well as families and retirees. The education can be fully personalized, the bank’s announcement said, and is made up of self-paced courses on essential financial topics like budgeting, saving, credit, homeownership and retirement planning. Lessons can be accessed anytime and from anywhere, whether on a customer’s phone, tablet or computer.

“We are so excited to launch NB Financial Foundations,” Needham Bank Director of Foundation & Community Relations Jessica Friswell said in a statement. “Financial literacy is the cornerstone of a brighter future. Our customers and community matter most to us, and we are committed to equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions, achieve their goals, and build lasting financial security.”

EverFi recently published survey results that show that while many teenagers have bank accounts, they struggle to have confidence in financial management. EverFi’s survey had over 161,000 respondents and 45 percent reported that they have a savings account, while 48 percent plan to open one within a year. 49 percent have a checking account while 40 percent plan to open one within a year.

Still, 59 percent of respondents said they feel somewhat prepared or less confident about managing a budget and 57 percent said they are less confident about managing checking and savings balances.

“Young people can now engage with money in real time, which makes it essential that education keeps pace,” EverFi CEO Ray Martinez said in a statement provided by Needham Bank. “When access is paired with education that builds understanding of risk, responsibility, and long‑term impact, students are truly empowered to make informed financial decisions.”