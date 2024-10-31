Business Conditions in Mass. Favorable Headed into Fall

A pair of new surveys of local companies show business conditions in Massachusetts are favorable headed into the final quarter of the year.

Citizens Business Conditions Index indicated that Massachusetts increased to 51.66, above the regional and national average. This is a 6.2 percent increase year over year.

“Overall business conditions are strong and Citizens’ middle market and mid-corporate clients continue to perform well,” Citizens co-head of global markets Eric Merlis said in a statement. “As we approach the conclusion of election season, we are working closely with our clients to help them navigate the uncertainty and prepare for potential market and business implications.”

The activity data of Citizens’ commercial banking clients showed a continuation of solid revenue trends, providing an additional boost to the index, according to Citizens.

The latest Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index also gained 2.2 points in September to 53.2. September’s confidence was 3.4 points more than a year ago.

“Business confidence continues to vacillate in response to a shifting economy, but the prospect of lower interest rates is good news for Massachusetts businesses and households,” AIM Board of Economic Advisors chair Sara Johnson said in a statement.

The Current Index, which assesses overall business conditions at the time of the survey, gained 1.4 points to 52.7. The Future Index predicting conditions six months moved up 3.1 points to 53.7.

“The long-term outlook remains bright, supported by resilient consumers, stable jobs, and double-digit earnings growth,” Michael A. Tyler, vice chair of the AIM Board of Economic Advisors, said in a statement. “It’s important to remember, however, that global events such as war, climate catastrophe, and elections can change the picture quickly and significantly.”