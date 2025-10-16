BXP Plans 480 Homes in New Weston MBTA District

After rejecting an initial plan in 2024, Weston voters approved a rezoning plan to create four new multifamily housing districts under the MBTA Communities law.

The latest plan passed 387-86 at a special town meeting Wednesday night following over an hour of discussion.

The largest district, at 74 acres, includes an office park near Route 128 owned by developer BXP at 133 Boston Post Road. BXP has proposed 480 housing units in a three-phase project.

No development proposals have been submitted for the three other districts.

A 13-acre zone that encompasses the Merriam Village retirement community at 23 Village Road could accommodate approximately 100 new housing units, the Weston Planning Board estimates.

An 8-acre zone at 75 and 99 Norumbega Road could accommodate 68 housing units. The district currently includes the Maplewood at Weston senior living community and the Charles River Recovery treatment center.

And at 751 Boston Post Road, a 6-acre zone includes Mill Creek Residential’s 172-unit Modera Weston development. Modera Weston was approved under the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law and broke ground in April.

Under regulations enacted by the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, Weston was required to zone for potential development of at least 750 multifamily housing units as-of-right on a minimum of 50 acres. The MBTA Communities law applies to 177 cities and towns, requiring zoning districts that allow multifamily housing as-of-right.

Weston voters rejected an initial MBTA Communities rezoning proposal in December 2024. The town also joined a lawsuit with seven other communities challenging the validity of the law as an unfunded mandate.

In July, Superior Court Justice Mark Gildea dismissed the lawsuit and communities’ argument that enforcement of the MBTA Communities law should be postponed until a funding source is identified for additional municipal costs such as infrastructure.