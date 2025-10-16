C&W Names New Industrial Team in Boston

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Oct 16, 2025

Tony Coskren (left) and Brian Pinch/Images courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Two new brokers joined Cushman & Wakefield’s Boston office to bolster its industrial team, making the move from Newmark.

Tony Coskren and Brian Pinch were named vice chairs at Cushman & Wakefield, the firm announced Wednesday.

Coskren and Pinch have experience advising more than 120 million square feet of transactions during their careers at Newmark and JLL.

“They have built a best-in-class sales and leasing platform that is recognized across the region for its integrity, execution and results,” Cushman & Wakefield President of Americas Capital Markets Miles Treaster said in a statement.

The pair joined Cushman & Wakefield on Oct. 14.

Coskren and Pinch will partner with Cushman & Wakefield’s national industrial advisory group to expand its investment sales platform and leasing efforts in Greater Boston and New England, the firm announced.

