Cambridge Hotel Caught in Sonder Bankruptcy Reopening in December

Following the bankruptcy filing of the Sonder hotel chain, a new operator announced it has taken over the management of a Central Square hotel.

Lark said it will reopen the 907 Main St. hotel in Cambridge in early December.

Sonder abruptly ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 liquidation this week, stranding and evicting some guests who had reserved rooms at the hotel and short-term rental chain.

The 67-room Cambridge hotel includes the Althea restaurant and SaiGon Babylon rooftop restaurant and bar.

Originally an office and residential structure dating back to 1871, it was renovated into apartments before its current incarnation as a boutique hotel.

Sonder had operated properties in 37 cities since its founding in 2014.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Lark provides operations systems for independent hotel operators and is the parent of Lark Hotels, AWOL Hotels & Resorts, Blind Tiger Guest Houses, and Bluebird by Lark.