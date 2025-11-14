Community Good Works

Bank of America

Bank of America announced $130,000 in gifts to three major food banks, which supply local food pantries with money and food for people in need: $90,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank, $25,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and $15,000 to the Worcester County food bank.

BankFive

Fall River-based BankFive announced it’s donated $10,000 to multiple unspecified food pantries “across Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and Southern Rhode Island” in response to the Trump administration’s cuts to federal food stamp programs.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank said its foundation awarded grants totaling $100,000 to four area nonprofits “in response to the food insecurity crisis exacerbated by the federal government shutdown.” United Way of Massachusetts Bay (Taunton-Attleboro), United Way of Greater New Bedford, United Way of Greater Fall River and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank in Providence each got a $25,000 donation.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced $160,000 in additional donations to area food pantries and senior centers “In response to the increasing needs of local families and seniors affected by the recent government shutdown.” The bank gave $25,000 each to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Worcester County Food Bank on top of $100,000 gifts made earlier this year as part of a $1 million pledge. Country Bank said it also gave $55,000 to local food pantries and another $55,000 to senior centers throughout the region.

ERA Key Realty

Northrbidge-based residential brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that a “wig party” organized by one of its agent teams, Wilmington-based Team Blue, raised $1,350 in support of the Wilmington Community Fund’s 80th anniversary and gathered “a large amount” of unspecified nonperishable food item donations for the Wilmington Food Pantry.