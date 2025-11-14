The Gossip Report: Nov. 14, 2025

The highest-grossing residential sale in Martha’s Vineyard history tops this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts. Anyone who owns architect Patrick Ahern’s coffee-table book “Timeless” will recognize its formal entry court and gambrel roofs that hide a bowling alley among other amenities, according to the listing. The second home in this week’s roundup is also of note: The seller was investor David Malm, who had sought to renovate the home to add to his portfolio of island luxury rentals but was thwarted by neighborhood opposition.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Oct. 25-31, 2025.

Price: $37,500,000

Buyer: 48 Witchwood Nt

Seller: Summer Bay LLC

Agent: Gerret Conover and Thomas Leclair, LandVest

Size: 13,071 square feet on 3 acres

Sold: 10/30/2025

Price: $17,250,000

Buyer: Edward Jepsen

Seller: Goldeneye LLC

Agent: Gerret Conover and Thomas Leclair, LandVest

Size: 3,156 square feet on 0.67 acres

Sold: 10/30/2025

Price: $12,000,000

Buyer: Sfp Ky 2006 LLC

Seller: Back Bay Hideaway LLC

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate

Size: 4,361 square feet

Sold: 10/27/2025

Price: $8,178,500

Buyer: Edward R. Damiano and Toby M. Milgrome

Seller: Money Slotch T

Agent: Julianna Flanders, Flanders Real Estate

Size: 2,413 square feet on 5.6 acres

Sold: 10/27/2025

Price: $7,500,000

Buyer: Barry L. Boniface and Lora L. Boniface

Seller: Barbara S. Daley and Paul P. Daley

Agent: John McGarr, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 3,788 square feet on 1.84 acres

Sold: 10/28/2025