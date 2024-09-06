Cambridge Savings Bank Makes Another Senior Leadership Change

Cambridge Savings Bank has made another senior leadership change, promoting Daniel Carey to senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Carey has over 16 years of industry experience and will lead the bank’s accounting team. He will also oversee the bank’s treasury operations, focusing on cash flow, liquidity and investment strategies, while analyzing financial performance.

Carey joined CSB in 2022 as first vice president and controller and was elevated to the role of head of finance and accounting a year later. Over the last two-and-a-half years, Carey has played a critical role in driving deposit growth and balancing financial performance with CSB’s business goals, including those of its online banking division Ivy Bank, CSB said in its announcement.

This promotion is part of a broader effort by CSB to build a new executive team under newly appointed President and CEO Ryan Bailey. The bank has also recently promoted Kevin McGuire to chief operating officer and Ian Brandon to chief commercial banking officer last month.

Brandon’s promotion came after a 17-year tenure with CSB where he most recently oversaw the strategic direction and management of the bank’s commercial real estate portfolio while acting as head of commercial real estate. McGuire was promoted to COO after two years as the chief information officer. McGuire was succeeded in the latter role by Christopher Johnson, who previously led the transformation of system and platform services for global wealth and asset management at John Hancock.