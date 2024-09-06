Community Good Works

Clinton Savings Bank

For the second year in a row, Clinton Savings Bank partnered with local radio station 104.5 WXLO to organize its Lemonade Back-to-School Refresher supply drive and event. The effort netted “thousands” of school supplies for students at Clinton, Shrewsbury and Bolton schools, the bank said.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

In honor of longtime Hanscom Federal Credit Union employee Tom Boodry, who passed suddenly this summer, and in support of American military veterans, a team of HFCU employees led by President and CEO Peter Rice hiked the famous El Camino de Santiago, a Spanish pilgrimage route dating back to the Middle Ages. The group trekked 75 miles over five days and raised $4,000 for the Tom Boodry Legacy Fund and Fisher House Boston. Fisher House provides housing for military veterans getting treatment at Boston-area hospitals.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust, through its foundation, donated $7,500 to United South End Settlements for its youth programs. These programs serve over 320 young people, ranging from three months to 17 years of age, through early childhood education, afterschool and summer camp programs.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust donated $10,000 to the North Central Massachusetts chapter of Habitat for Humanity, for its critical repair program. Proceeds will support projects across the region that allow low-income homeowners to maintain a safe place to live so they may stay in their homes.

Wayne J. Griffin Electric Inc.

Holliston-based Wayne J. Griffin Electric Inc. recently held its annual back-to-school backpack drive. . Griffin Electric partnered with the Holliston Pantry Shelf and Medway House Family Shelter to donate an unspecified number of backpacks and essential school supplies, as well as gift cards for any additional needs, to local students.