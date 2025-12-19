Cambridgeport Hotel Trades for $50M

A 207-room Cambridgeport hotel was acquired by a pair of investors for $50 million.

The Courtyard by Marriott Boston Cambridge previously traded for $82 million in 2017, when it was acquired by Highgate Hotels.

The new owners of the 777 Memorial Drive property include 7060 Hollywood LLC, which acquired a 58 percent interest, and New York-based Ridge Leasing Limited Partnership, which acquired a 42 percent ownership share.

Bank of America provided $26.3 million in mortgage financing for this week’s transaction, according to a Middlesex County mortgage.

The 15-story, 130,000 square-foot hotel was completed in 1968 and is currently assessed at $42.6 million.

The property underwent an extensive capital improvement project in 2015, including guest room renovations and new dining and meeting space.

Boston and Cambridge’s hotels are expected to average 77 percent occupancy in 2025, according to research by Pinnacle Advisory Group. Economic headwinds including shrinking travel spending have limited hotel owners’ ability to increase pricing and shifted the focus to managing rising costs.

Revenues per available room are expected to increase under 1 percent, compared with 4.5 percent in 2024.

Group business, which comprise approximately 20 percent of Boston and Cambridge hotel demand, declined throughout 2025, Pinnacle reported. But seven FIFA World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium and 250th anniversary events are expected to deliver increases in bookings in 2026.