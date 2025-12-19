WATCH: Subscriber Spotlight – Sean Kelly-Rand

Sean Kelly-Rand co-leads RD Advisors, a capital provider for Boston-area real estate projects.

RD’s specialty: The kinds of “missing middle” small multifamily projects that many developers, policymakers and Greater Boston residents hope can deliver a fix for the region’s housing woes.

But Kelly-Rand wasn’t always a Boston-area real estate expert. He got his start in the industry in London, and spend nearly a decade becoming an expert in European CRE.

