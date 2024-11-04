Canal District Lofts Sold to New York Firm for $122M

Berkeley Investments sold a loft-style apartment complex overlooking the Merrimack River in Lawrence to a New York investor for nearly $122 million.

The buyer was Osso Capital, according to property records. The property at 240, 242 and 270 Canal St. includes the Washington Mill 240 lofts, which lists studio units ranging from 653 to 2,066 square feet with rents starting at $2,100.

The Canal District property was part of a five-building portfolio acquired by Boston-based Berkeley Investments for $98.5 million in 2021, including the Mill 240 and Washington Mills complexes and two light industrial buildings.

According to assessors records, the 240-242 Canal St. property includes a pair of mill buildings dating back to the late 19th century, totaling 180 apartments.

Osso Capital invests in a range of multifamily properties from class A to affordable housing, according to its web site, with a minimum deal size of $30 million.