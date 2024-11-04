Personnel File – No. 387

BrightBridge Credit Union

BrightBridge Credit Union, formerly Merrimack Valley Credit Union, named Brian Harrington as its new vice president of finance and treasury. He was previously vice president of financial planning and analysis at Lighthouse Credit Union (formerly Northeast Credit Union) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank named Sira Salgado as anew small business relationship manager.

Chapman Construction

Newton-based Chapman Construction, a construction management firm, announced it’s hired Aaron Shwom as its first-ever director of preconstruction. Shwom previously held similar roles with Consigli Construction Co., Inc. and John Moriarty & Associates.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank announced it’s hired Kimberly Dee as the new head of consumer banking, with the title of executive vice president and membership of its executive committee. Dee was previously head of Citizens’ branch network.

ERA Key Realty

ERA Key Realty Services said Steven French has affiliated with its Whitinsville office as a Realtor after a stint at a nearby Century 21 office.

South Shore Bank

Weymouth-based South Shore Bank named Li-Mei Yang as a new relationship manager on its commercial banking team.