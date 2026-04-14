Cape & Coast Bank Adds Trio of Executives

Cape & Coast Bank has added two new executives and promoted a third as its CEO says the bank aims to “accelerate growth.”

The bank has hired Mary Kay Shea as its chief financial officer and Brent Grable as its chief information officer, and promoted Shanika Rogowski to chief consumer and residential banking officer.

“Mary Kay and Brent are valuable additions to the Cape & Coast leadership team as we bolster our industry expertise to accelerate growth and address the evolving banking, technology and financial service needs of the communities we serve,” President and CEO Erik Porter said in a statement. “I also congratulate Shanika on a well-deserved promotion as she builds upon her deep understanding of the bank’s culture and customer base.”

Shea joins Cape & Coast Bank from 1st Colonial Community Bank in New Jersey, where she had been COO and CFO since 2023. She has over 30 years of experience and will be responsible for treasury, budgeting, tax, accounting, asset and liability management and financial control activities for the institution, Cape & Coast said in its announcement.

“I am excited to join Cape & Coast Bank, an organization that embodies the true spirit and power of community banking,” said Shea in a statement. “With more than 30 years of experience working with community banks, I realize the importance of cultivating personal connections with business owners and clients. By empowering cross-functional internal teams and fostering collaboration with customers, Cape & Coast Bank will continue to achieve profitable growth and deepen its financial commitment to the region.”

Grable brings more than 25 years of experience to Cape & Coast Bank. He joins after a stint as CIO at HarborOne Bank, which was recently acquired by with Eastern Bank. He also held senior IT roles at Santander Bank and State Street Bank, Cape & Coast said..

“Technology continues to evolve and transform the community banking environment,” said Grable in a statement. “Cape & Coast Bank is committed to strengthening its technology capabilities and I welcome the opportunity to leverage my experience aligning innovation with business strategy to improve customer experience, strengthen operations and support sustainable growth.”

Rogowski also has over 30 years of experience and joined Cape & Coast Bank in 2020. Since then, she has held senior consumer and residential lending roles, and Porter’s statement credited her with “a strong record of delivering results [and] a deep understanding or our customers.”

Rogowski has also held senior positions at Mansfield Bank, Cambridge Savings Bank and Professional Advantage Financial Group.

“Cape & Coast Bank has built a strong, experienced team across residential lending, retail banking, and investment services, all focused on delivering an excellent client experience,” she said in a statement. “In this expanded role, I look forward to building on that foundation by further aligning these areas to deepen relationships, enhance how we serve our customers, and help businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals.”