Cape & Coast Bank Names Inaugural Chief Client Experience Officer

Cape & Coast Bank has named Christine “CJ” Conrad its first-ever chief client experience officer.

“CJ will make an immediate impact on Cape & Coast Bank as we evolve and align functional teams to create unparalleled community banking client experience consistent with our performance and growth strategy,” Cape & Coast President and CEO Erik Porter said in a statement. “She is a proven and approachable leader who fully understands how all the elements of superior client experience – operations, digital, marketing and customer service – interact. As a longtime Cape Cod resident, CJ also has a strong understanding of the communities and clients we serve.”

Conrad has over 15 years of experience and joins the Hyannis-based bank from Somerville-based Middlesex Federal Savings Bank.

At Middlesex Federal, she was a senior vice president of operations and innovation. Conrad has also held senior sales, marketing, and customer experience roles at Martha’s Vineyard Bank, Cape Cod 5 Savings Bank, Capital Bank and Androscoggin Bank.

“I look forward to helping guide Cape & Coast Bank as it navigates the new era in community banking, including the increased adoption of digital technologies, while meeting and exceeding client service expectations,” Conrad said in a statement. “I am also thrilled to once again serve the community and region where I reside with my family.”