Community Good Works

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union announced it sponsored a “community meal” at the Haverhill Citizen Center on April 27, the fourth consecutive year it’s done so. As part of the evening, BrightBridge provided financial support and team member volunteers to assist with preparing and serving dinner to local residents. The free public meals are organized by the nonprofit Community Meals Inc., which partners with local chefs and businesses to ensure community members have access to a warm meal in a welcoming setting.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank said it gave out $20,000 to local financial literacy initiatives in the first quarter of 2026 as part of a year-long celebration of its 175 years in business.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced it raised $125,000 for local nonprofits at March 25 fundraiser concert and silent auction organized by its We Share a Common Thread Foundation at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. The money raised will be distributed through the foundation’s grantmaking, and was sponsored in part by core provider Fiserv.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced it will be donating $25,000 to local nonprofits in 2026 through its Community Giving Initiative, and held a reception in February to honor the 11 recipient nonprofits.