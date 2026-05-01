The Gossip Report: May 1, 2026

By James Sanna | Banker & Tradesman Staff | May 1, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Photo courtesy of LV Group Real Estate

The fourth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts is the brainchild of local architecture firm AW-ARCH. The Needham home sits halfway down a long, narrow lot, but a grove of mature trees to its front and densely planted rows of evergreens shield the starkly modernist house nearly completely from public view – not a bad thing to have since its first-floor facade is mostly glass, and the second floor, a looming box clad in charred wood boards, is punctured by many oversized windows.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for April 11-17, 2026.

 

 

 

1) 150 Main St., Chatham

Price: $6,000,000
Buyer: 150 Main Street RET
Seller: Pamela P Wray RET
Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 2,552 square feet on 1.52 acres
Sold: 4/14/2026

 

2) 22 Liberty Drive #9M, Boston

Price: $4,700,000
Buyer: Admir Surkovic and Brankica Surkovic
Seller: Simone Habermeyer and Stehen Habermeyer
Agent: Amy Mizner, Will Montero and Robert Cataldo, Gibson Sotheby’s
Size: 2,286 square feet
Sold: 4/17/2026

 

3) 15 Skyline Drive, Nantucket

Price: $4,111,500
Buyer: 15 Skylibe Dr LLC
Seller: Rupert R Campbert RET
Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 3,215 square feet on 3.28 acres
Sold: 4/16/2026

 

4) 37 Carleton Drive, Needham

Price: $3,980,000
Buyer: Aguerrevere Gst Exempt T
Seller: Justin J Devaney RET
Agent: Lena Voloshin, LV Group Real Estate
Size: 3,500 square feet on 1.04 acres
Sold: 4/16/2026

 

5) 19 Gordon Road, Newton

Price: $3,800,000
Buyer: Angela Vanderslice and Douglas M. Vanderslice
Seller: Alyssa Elfman and Daniel Elfman
Agent: Debby Belt, Hammond Residential Real Estate
Size: 5,610 square feet on 0.33 acres
Sold: 4/16/2026

Residential Real Estate

The Gossip Report: May 1, 2026

by James Sanna time to read: 1 min
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