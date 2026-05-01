The Gossip Report: May 1, 2026

The fourth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts is the brainchild of local architecture firm AW-ARCH. The Needham home sits halfway down a long, narrow lot, but a grove of mature trees to its front and densely planted rows of evergreens shield the starkly modernist house nearly completely from public view – not a bad thing to have since its first-floor facade is mostly glass, and the second floor, a looming box clad in charred wood boards, is punctured by many oversized windows.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for April 11-17, 2026.

Price: $6,000,000

Buyer: 150 Main Street RET

Seller: Pamela P Wray RET

Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 2,552 square feet on 1.52 acres

Sold: 4/14/2026

Price: $4,700,000

Buyer: Admir Surkovic and Brankica Surkovic

Seller: Simone Habermeyer and Stehen Habermeyer

Agent: Amy Mizner, Will Montero and Robert Cataldo, Gibson Sotheby’s

Size: 2,286 square feet

Sold: 4/17/2026

3) 1 5 Skyline Drive, Nantucket



Price: $4,111,500

Buyer: 15 Skylibe Dr LLC

Seller: Rupert R Campbert RET

Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 3,215 square feet on 3.28 acres

Sold: 4/16/2026

Price: $3,980,000

Buyer: Aguerrevere Gst Exempt T

Seller: Justin J Devaney RET

Agent: Lena Voloshin, LV Group Real Estate

Size: 3,500 square feet on 1.04 acres

Sold: 4/16/2026

Price: $3,800,000

Buyer: Angela Vanderslice and Douglas M. Vanderslice

Seller: Alyssa Elfman and Daniel Elfman

Agent: Debby Belt, Hammond Residential Real Estate

Size: 5,610 square feet on 0.33 acres

Sold: 4/16/2026