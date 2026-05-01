The Gossip Report: May 1, 2026

The fourth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts is the brainchild of local architecture firm AW-ARCH. The Needham home sits halfway down a long, narrow lot, but a grove of mature trees to its front and densely planted rows of evergreens shield the starkly modernist house nearly completely from public view – not a bad thing to have since its first-floor facade is mostly glass, and the second floor, a looming box clad in charred wood boards, is punctured by many oversized windows.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for April 11-17, 2026.
1) 150 Main St., Chatham
Price: $6,000,000
Buyer: 150 Main Street RET
Seller: Pamela P Wray RET
Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 2,552 square feet on 1.52 acres
Sold: 4/14/2026
2) 22 Liberty Drive #9M, Boston
Price: $4,700,000
Buyer: Admir Surkovic and Brankica Surkovic
Seller: Simone Habermeyer and Stehen Habermeyer
Agent: Amy Mizner, Will Montero and Robert Cataldo, Gibson Sotheby’s
Size: 2,286 square feet
Sold: 4/17/2026
3) 15 Skyline Drive, Nantucket
Price: $4,111,500
Buyer: 15 Skylibe Dr LLC
Seller: Rupert R Campbert RET
Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 3,215 square feet on 3.28 acres
Sold: 4/16/2026
4) 37 Carleton Drive, Needham
Price: $3,980,000
Buyer: Aguerrevere Gst Exempt T
Seller: Justin J Devaney RET
Agent: Lena Voloshin, LV Group Real Estate
Size: 3,500 square feet on 1.04 acres
Sold: 4/16/2026
5) 19 Gordon Road, Newton
Price: $3,800,000
Buyer: Angela Vanderslice and Douglas M. Vanderslice
Seller: Alyssa Elfman and Daniel Elfman
Agent: Debby Belt, Hammond Residential Real Estate
Size: 5,610 square feet on 0.33 acres
Sold: 4/16/2026