Cape Cod Inn Sues Copper Mill Over Debt

Boston-based developer Copper Mill allegedly defaulted on a loan used to buy a Chatham inn and sold the property to avoid paying back its debt, according to a lawsuit filed by the inn’s former owners.

Founded by Andrew Flynn, Copper Mill has received approval for major projects in Dorchester and Brockton in recent years. It’s currently seeking to build a 26-story, 502-unit apartment tower in Somerville’s Davis Square under Chapter 40B, the state’s affordable housing zoning law.

In a lawsuit filed last week in Suffolk Superior Court, the Queen Anne Inn Inc. claims that Flynn’s Copper Mill entered a $10 million purchase and sale agreement in February 2025 for the boutique hotel and personal property.

The inn’s previous owner, Guenther Weinkopf, had owned the property since 1979.

Copper Mill financed the acquisition with $6 million from a non-institutional lender, Boston-based Acorn Street Capital. Copper Mill assigned the purchase and sale agreement to a Queen Anne Chatham LLC, also referred to as QA LLC in the lawsuit, which shares an address with Copper Mill at 66 Long Wharf in Boston.

At the closing, QA LLC’s lender required that it reserve $387,500 to cover interest due.

QA LLC agreed to pay $7.75 million plus interest to the sellers, according to the lawsuit. But QA LLC missed monthly payments in June and July 2025 and again beginning in November 2025, the lawsuit claims. Attorneys for the Queen Anne Inn notified QA LLC that it was in default in March 2026.

In April 1, QA LLC missed its first principal installment of $2.12 million, the lawsuit states.

After Flynn failed to respond to the plaintiffs, they performed a search of his assets and discovered that the property had been sold for $8.2 million on Nov. 18. The buyer, Queen Anne Realty Trust of 30 Adams St. in Milton, is located at the address of development and property management company Hajjar Management. The deed lists Charles C. Hajjar and Charles Richard Hajjar as trustees.

Messages were left with Hajjar Management seeking comment. The company told the Cape Cod Times it plans to restore the Queen Anne Inn to “what it once was,” according to an April 29 report.

The sale of the property paid off the mortgage, but the previous owners did not receive payment from the interest reserve or any other payments, according to the complaint submitted by James A. Vevone II of Worcester-based Seder and Chandler LLP.

“Upon information and belief, QA LLC’s proceeds from the sale of the property were transferred to Flynn, who transferred and disposed of such assets with the actual intent to hinder, delay, or defraud Plaintiff as a creditor,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit claims breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, violation of Massachusetts’ Consumer Protection Act and fraudulent conveyance

A message was left with Flynn seeking comment. Court records do not list an attorney appearance for Flynn or Copper Mill.