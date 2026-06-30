Needham Bank Expansion into New Hampshire Continues

Needham Bank has opened a new location in New Hampshire as the bank, like several of its peer Massachusetts institutions, looks for growth to the north.

The bank has opened a branch just across the state line at 16 Artisan Drive in the Tuscan Village development, Salem, New Hampshire.

“Our focus has always been on helping our customers and communities build for the future,” Needham Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Campanelli said in a statement. “Expanding our presence in New Hampshire—particularly in a dynamic location like Tuscan Village—allows us to continue that work. We’re excited to be part of this growing community and to help individuals and businesses build something meaningful here.”

The new branch adds a fifth Needham Bank branch in the Granite State, on top of four branches it gained from last year’s purchase of New Hampshire-based BankProv. Those branches are in Exeter, Portsmouth, the border town of Seabrook and the Manchester, New Hampshire suburb of Bedford.

Needham Bank said its new Tuscan Village branch will be managed by Ahmed Ibrahim, assisted by Joshua Garcia. Ahmed was most recently a branch manager and vice president at KeyBank. Garcia is a lifelong Salem, New Hampshire resident. He was most recently an operations associate manager at Eastern Bank.

Ibrahim will also be supported by business development officer Rhonda Campbell and residential loan officer Maria Ramos. Campbell has been a branch manager at Needham Bank and held leadership roles at BankProv and Salem Five Bank. Ramos has more than 20 years of banking experience.