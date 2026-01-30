Cape Cod Residential Market Slowed Down in 2025

The Cape Cod and Islands housing markets experienced a slowdown in 2025, new data shows.

There were 3,303 sales in 2025 in Barnstable, Nantucket and Dukes counties, according to The Warren Group, the publisher of Banker & Tradesman. That’s nearly the same as 2024’s total: 3,308 sales.

The annual median single-family sale price on Cape Cod came in at $735,000 in 2025, a 3.13 percent decrease from 2024, despite a reported jump in the sales of homes above $2 million in the first half of last year.

Additionally, 2025 saw 209 single-family homes and 484 condominiums for sale with a list price of less than $500,000, according to the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors. In 2024, there were 317 single-family homes and 407 condominiums for sale in that more affordable price bracket, a 34.07 percent decrease, and an 18.92 percent increase, respectively.

On average, sellers received 95.2 percent of the original list price in 2025, the trade group said, suggesting that properties tended to sell for less than their asking prices.

“All parties need to shake the ‘Facebook Marketplace’ mentality when it comes to real estate,” CCIAOR CEO Betsy Hanson said in a statement. “Data, not personal feelings, gives a realistic look at current conditions. A local Realtor can provide the professional insights needed to discern pricing the market will bear and ensure a smooth transaction.”

Cumulative days on market for 2025 grew from 50 days to 58 days, a 16 percent increase. Condominiums saw a 30 percent increase in cumulative days on market compared to 2024, rising from 40 days to 52 days.

“There were fewer desperate buyers and desperate sellers in 2025 than we saw at the market’s frenzied peak. The market is not a pressure cooker anymore, and both buyers and sellers have time to make more thoughtful decisions about offers.” 2026 CCIAOR President Steve Seaver said in a statement. “Even though everyone has a little bit more time to think, having a serious offer ready to go should still be at the top of the list.”