The Gossip Report: Jan. 30, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is a good match for a gearhead. Located on a promontory a stone’s throw from Cape Cod, the house – sold by an LLC controlled by former Alexion Pharmaceuticals CEO Ludwig Hantson – comes with a 10-car “showroom” garage that can take something as big as an RV, according to the listing. For your daily driver, there’s still a separate four-car garage, to spare you from the anxiety of a guest dinging your vintage Porsche or Ferrari.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Jan. 10-16, 2026.

1) 41-A Cliff Road, Nantucket



Price: $13,550,000

Buyer: Callmondadagain Realy T

Seller: Third Time T

Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 5,403 square feet on 0.34 acres

Sold: 1/15/2026

Price: $9,500,000

Buyer: TMT Boston RT

Seller: One Dalton Owner LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 3,264 square feet

Sold: 1/16/2026

3) 20 Grand Island Drive, Osterville



Price: $8,600,000

Buyer: Full Of Grace LLC

Seller: 20 Grand Island Drive RT

Agent: Sean Dacey, Coldwell Banker – Boston

Size: 5,154 square feet on 0.74 acres

Sold: 1/16/2026

Price: $8,100,000

Buyer: Elania Enterprise LLC

Seller: Barkley Development LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 4,663 square feet

Sold: 1/15/2026

Price: $6,000,000

Buyer: Karyn M Chauvin FT

Seller: Lupa LLC

Agent: Laura Wurster and Julie Hantson, Rutledge Properties

Size: 9,798 square feet on 1.36 acres

Sold: 1/13/2026