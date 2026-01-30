The Gossip Report: Jan. 30, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is a good match for a gearhead. Located on a promontory a stone’s throw from Cape Cod, the house – sold by an LLC controlled by former Alexion Pharmaceuticals CEO Ludwig Hantson – comes with a 10-car “showroom” garage that can take something as big as an RV, according to the listing. For your daily driver, there’s still a separate four-car garage, to spare you from the anxiety of a guest dinging your vintage Porsche or Ferrari.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Jan. 10-16, 2026.
1) 41-A Cliff Road, Nantucket
Price: $13,550,000
Buyer: Callmondadagain Realy T
Seller: Third Time T
Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 5,403 square feet on 0.34 acres
Sold: 1/15/2026
2) 1 Dalton St. #5503, Boston
Price: $9,500,000
Buyer: TMT Boston RT
Seller: One Dalton Owner LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 3,264 square feet
Sold: 1/16/2026
3) 20 Grand Island Drive, Osterville
Price: $8,600,000
Buyer: Full Of Grace LLC
Seller: 20 Grand Island Drive RT
Agent: Sean Dacey, Coldwell Banker – Boston
Size: 5,154 square feet on 0.74 acres
Sold: 1/16/2026
4) 2 Avery St. #PH3C, Boston
Price: $8,100,000
Buyer: Elania Enterprise LLC
Seller: Barkley Development LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 4,663 square feet
Sold: 1/15/2026
5) 46 Winship Ave., Wareham
Price: $6,000,000
Buyer: Karyn M Chauvin FT
Seller: Lupa LLC
Agent: Laura Wurster and Julie Hantson, Rutledge Properties
Size: 9,798 square feet on 1.36 acres
Sold: 1/13/2026