CDC Finds Infill Development Opportunity in Fenway

A nonprofit developer that has agreed to purchase a former Fenway laundromat submitted plans for a 24-unit affordable housing project.

Fenway Community Development Corp. signed a purchase-and-sale agreement for the 112 Queensberry St. property in February and is scheduled to close on the acquisition June 3.

The CDC is proposing 24 apartments reserved for households earning from 30 to 60 percent of area median income, including 10 percent for formerly homeless individuals.

The project would replace a vacant, single-story commercial building with a 19,426-square-foot apartment building containing 11 studios and 13 one-bedroom units, according to a small project review submitted to the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

The 4,324-square-foot parcel is owned by New Commonvest Associates Realty Trust.

The project will require environmental remediation related to the former laundromat use, according to the application. The project also requires variances from the Zoning Board of Appeal for floor area ratio, open space and rear setback.

The CDC is focusing on small infill sites for acquisitions, where it can more effectively compete against for-profit developers, Deputy Director & Head of Real Estate Suneeth John said in a recent interview.

In 2022, Fenway CDC broke ground on its first new development in two decades, a 27-unit affordable housing development at 72 Burbank St.

Last year, the nonprofit partnered with the Planning Office of Urban Affairs to acquire a Fenway roominghouse at 20 Charlesgate that had been subject to a discrimination complaint by Attorney General Andrea Campbell, preserving its future use as affordable housing.