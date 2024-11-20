Citizens Bank Building Out Consumer Banking Team

Citizens recently added to its consumer banking team with one hire and two promotions from within.

Raman Muralidharan has been appointed as the head of mortgage while Adam Boyd and Nuno Dos Santos were promoted to head of lending and head of retail banking.

“The appointment of three highly experienced senior executives underscores our commitment to deliver a superior customer experience and cultivate deeper relationships across mortgage, lending and retail banking,” Brendan Coughlin, vice chair and head of consumer banking for Citizens, said in a statement. “Raman, Adam and Nuno’s deep expertise and impressive track records will accelerate our progress and position the bank for continued success through customer-centric innovation to meet evolving banking and financial needs.”

Muralidharan previously served as president and senior Executive vice president of new financial products at Guaranteed Rate. Prior to this role, he had an extensive career at HSBC and was an executive at Capital One.

Boyd led the transformation of Citizens’ home equity lending business with the debut of Citizens’ FastLine making the process faster and easier for borrowers. This produced record volume growth in recent years and ranked the company as one of the top nationwide home equity leaders according to the bank.

Over the past decade, Boyd held several leadership positions in Analytics and Product Management for checking, deposits, payment, and fee income. Prior to Citizens, he served in leadership roles at TD Bank and Bank of America.

Dos Santos has served as the retail director for the Tri-State Metro market that includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. In this role, he led top-quartile household and deposit growth.

Previously, Dos Santos served as retail director for New England markets. Prior to Citizens, he spent more than two decades in leadership positions at Citi, Santander, and Bank of America.