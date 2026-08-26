City Realty Buys Coolidge Corner Portfolio for $23M

Allston-based City Realty Group won a bidding war fueled by the receding possibility of rent control for a nine-building portfolio of retail and residential buildings in Brookline’s Coolidge Corner.

The portfolio spans 65,262 square feet and includes 49 residential units and three commercial spaces. The purchase price was $23.15 million.

Colliers represented the seller, Ramon Realty of Brookline. The dismissal of a statewide rent control ballot question fueled investor interest in the portfolio, Colliers Managing Director of Investment Sales Frank Petz said in a statement.

“The depth of interest we saw throughout the process, despite uncertainty surrounding the proposed rent-control ballot initiative, speaks to investors’ conviction in Brookline and the opportunity for the portfolio to create additional value through continued unit improvements,” Petz said in a statement.

The offering attracted interest from local, regional and national multifamily investors, Colliers announced.

The portfolio is 96 percent occupied. It includes properties at 223 and 229-231 St. Paul St, 26-28 Browne St., 395-397 Harvard St., 7 Naples Road and 1343 Beacon St.