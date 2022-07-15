Community Good Works

Central One Federal Credit Union

Shrewsbury-based Central One Federal Credit Union announced the recipients of its 2022 Student Member Academic Scholarship and Annual Academic Scholarship:

Sophie Scerbin – Westborough High School-$4,000

Sophia Jorgensen – Algonquin Regional High School-$1,000

Reese Levansavich – Auburn High School-$1,000

Dennis McNamara – Shrewsbury High School-$1,000

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank awarded scholarships totaling $7,000 to eight high school seniors, including two students who participated in its banking program.

Cornerstone Bank

Worcester-based Cornerstone Bank has donated $25,000 to the YMCA of Central Massachusetts as part of the organization’s annual campaign.

HarborOne Bank

Brockton-based HarborOne Bank made a donation through its foundation of $220,000 in grants to 26 different organizations supporting children and families.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union recently awarded $1,000 to four local “Hometown Heroes” as part of its Small Acts That Give Back initiative.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank recently made a donation of $500 to Educare of Springfield

Rockland Trust Co.



Hanover-based Rockland Trust Co. made a donation through its foundation to 54 local area non-profit organizations in the second quarter of $460,000 in grants.