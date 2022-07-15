Community Good Works

Central One Federal Credit Union
Shrewsbury-based Central One Federal Credit Union announced the recipients of its 2022 Student Member Academic Scholarship and Annual Academic Scholarship:
- Sophie Scerbin – Westborough High School-$4,000
- Sophia Jorgensen – Algonquin Regional High School-$1,000
- Reese Levansavich – Auburn High School-$1,000
- Dennis McNamara – Shrewsbury High School-$1,000
Clinton Savings Bank
Clinton Savings Bank awarded scholarships totaling $7,000 to eight high school seniors, including two students who participated in its banking program.
Cornerstone Bank
Worcester-based Cornerstone Bank has donated $25,000 to the YMCA of Central Massachusetts as part of the organization’s annual campaign.
HarborOne Bank
Brockton-based HarborOne Bank made a donation through its foundation of $220,000 in grants to 26 different organizations supporting children and families.
Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union
Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union recently awarded $1,000 to four local “Hometown Heroes” as part of its Small Acts That Give Back initiative.
Monson Savings Bank
Monson Savings Bank recently made a donation of $500 to Educare of Springfield
Rockland Trust Co.
Hanover-based Rockland Trust Co. made a donation through its foundation to 54 local area non-profit organizations in the second quarter of $460,000 in grants.