Revere Asks Judge to Put Beach Tower into Receivership

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo is asking a judge to put an apartment tower overlooking Revere Beach into emergency receivership, whose landlord has allegedly failed to help its tenants relocate after a high-profile fire.

The 16-story, 94-unit apartment building at 370 Ocean Ave., next to the MBTA’s Wonderland Blue Line and bus station, is one of three towers owned by Connecticut-based The Carabetta Cos. in a six-tower complex built in 1986, according to city property records. A deck on the tower’s 11th floor caught fire June 21, causing water and smoke damage that forced the building’s over 80 residents out. City officials also condemned the property for outstanding code violations made worse by the fire and water damage.

According to the Boston Globe, Carabetta has refused to distribute the $750 in per-unit relocation assistance required under Massachusetts law despite pressure from the city.

“We will take every legal action possible against Carabetta for ignoring their legal obligations and total disregard for human dignity and decency as landowners and property managers in our city,” Arrigo said in a statement.

The city is also moving to foreclose on Carabetta’s three Revere properties for $1.9 million in back taxes the company allegedly owes, Arrigo’s office said.

Lastly, Arrigo promised to use unspent federal pandemic aid to help the building’s displaced residents find permanent housing and sue Carabetta for reimbursement.

A spokesperson for Carabetta was not immediately available for comment.