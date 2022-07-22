Community Good Works

Main Street Bank

Fitchburg-based Main Street Bank made a donation through its foundation to Making Opportunity Count of North Central Massachusetts of $10,000 to be used towards the renovation of the Youth Innovation Center.

Northern Bank

Woburn-based Northern Bank employees, working in partnership with nonprofit Heading Home and its “Up & Out” program, helped a displaced family move into permanent housing in July.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank donated $10,000 to the Peabody International Festival Committee for their Title Sponsorship of this year’s event.

The Village Bank

Newton-based The Village Bank announced a summer promotion called The Great Giveaway, which offers customers the chance to win $5,000 for themselves and $5,000 for a charity of their choice.