Community Good Works

Unidentified Northern Bank employees stand outside a family’s new permanent home after helping them move in July, in partnership with nonprofit Heading Home.

Main Street Bank 

Fitchburg-based Main Street Bank made a donation through its foundation to Making Opportunity Count of North Central Massachusetts of $10,000 to be used towards the renovation of the Youth Innovation Center. 

Northern Bank 

Woburn-based Northern Bank employees, working in partnership with nonprofit Heading Home and its “Up & Out” program, helped a displaced family move into permanent housing in July. 

North Shore Bank 

Peabody-based North Shore Bank donated $10,000 to the Peabody International Festival Committee for their Title Sponsorship of this year’s event. 

The Village Bank 

Newton-based The Village Bank announced a summer promotion called The Great Giveaway, which offers customers the chance to win $5,000 for themselves and $5,000 for a charity of their choice. 

