Community Good Works

ACE Mentor Program

ACE Mentor Program of Greater Boston, an after-school program run by design and construction professionals with the goal of encouraging high school students to pursue careers in the architecture, construction and engineering industries, awarded a record-high $250,000 in scholarships to 28 seniors enrolled in ACE’s 2023-2024 program.

Cornerstone Bank

Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services received a $10,000 donation from Cornerstone Bank to fund school-based counseling and social services.

Greenfield Cooperative Bank

Executives from Greenfield Cooperative Bank traded suits for paint brushes, joining community volunteers on a Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity build. The bank had previously donated $10,000 to support the project.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit held its fourteenth annual We Share A Common Thread Foundation fundraiser, raising $123,000 for local nonprofit organizations.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank will sponsor the Newburyport Farmers’ Market again this year with a $3,500 donation.

North Shore Bank

The YMCA of Metro North received a $15,000 donation from Peabody-based North Shore Bank.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank donated $5,000 to support the work of Mission of Deeds in Reading.