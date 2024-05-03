Community Good Works

ACE Mentor Program
ACE Mentor Program of Greater Boston, an after-school program run by design and construction professionals with the goal of encouraging high school students to pursue careers in the architecture, construction and engineering industries, awarded a record-high $250,000 in scholarships to 28 seniors enrolled in ACE’s 2023-2024 program.
Cornerstone Bank
Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services received a $10,000 donation from Cornerstone Bank to fund school-based counseling and social services.
Greenfield Cooperative Bank
Executives from Greenfield Cooperative Bank traded suits for paint brushes, joining community volunteers on a Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity build. The bank had previously donated $10,000 to support the project.
Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union
Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit held its fourteenth annual We Share A Common Thread Foundation fundraiser, raising $123,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
Newburyport Bank
Newburyport Bank will sponsor the Newburyport Farmers’ Market again this year with a $3,500 donation.
North Shore Bank
The YMCA of Metro North received a $15,000 donation from Peabody-based North Shore Bank.
Pentucket Bank
Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank donated $5,000 to support the work of Mission of Deeds in Reading.