Community Good Works

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank recently closed its offices for a day for its third annual BCSB CARES employee volunteer day. More than 300 workers a the bank and its affiliates, Bristol Wealth Group and Milestone Mortgage Solutions, spent the afternoon volunteering at 18 different sites across the bank’s service area in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, from city parks to YMCA camps and museums.

Cummings Foundation

Cummings Foundation, the charitable arm of Woburn-based office landlord Cummings Properties, pledged $150,000 over three years to the ACE Mentor Program of Greater Boston as part of its annual $30 million donation giveaway. The Boston-based ACE program introduces high school students to architecture, construction management, engineering and the building trades.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union awarded seven graduating high school seniors – five credit union members and two students from local U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC units – with John F. Condon Memorial Scholarships of $1,500 each to assist with college expenses.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank donated $10,000 to the Berkshire Community Action Council. The council is a nonprofit human service organization that assists low-income residents of Berkshire County towards achieving sustainability and self-sufficiency.