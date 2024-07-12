Community Good Works

ERA Key Realty

The Whitinville office of ERA Key Realty recently donated $500 each to seven area charities.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit awarded 25 scholarships totaling $19,500.

Lee Bank

The charitable arm of Lee Bank granted $56,700 to 10 organizations in the Berkshire area in its Q2 round of philanthropic funding.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank recently awarded $28,000 in scholarships to local high school students. The bank also donated $2,500 to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church Fire Fund. The historically black church in Springfield was set on fire by an arsonist in December 2020, causing an estimated $2.5 million in damages.

Pentucket Bank

The charitable arm of Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank donated $6,000 to Amesbury-based Link House. The funds will support the expansion of behavior health services for children from low-income families in the greater Newburyport area.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank granted $5,000 to the Boston Debate League in support of its financial literacy program.