Engineering Firm Leases Regional HQ in Westborough

Bohler Engineering will open a new regional headquarters at 50 Washington St. in Westborough after leasing 20,000 square feet at a property owned by Carruth Capital.

The 3-story building located next to the junction of Route 9 and Interstate 495 totals 93,500 square feet and was completed in 1989. Existing tenants include the University of Massachusetts president’s office and AAFCPA.

Colliers Executive Vice President Steve Woelfel and Senior Vice President Kevin Brawley represented Bohler Engineering in the lease negotiation. JLL’s Bob McGuire and Alison Powers represented Westborough-based Carruth Capital.

Warren, New Jersey-based Bohler has existing Massachusetts offices at 55 Franklin St. in Boston and 352 Turnpike Road in Southborough.