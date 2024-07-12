3D Simulations Firm Relocates to Financial District

A German company that provides 3D visualization tools is consolidating and expanding its office space with a relocation to 2 Oliver St. in downtown Boston.

Chaos will occupy a 6,662-square-foot space on the 10th floor of the 11-story building, in a relocation from 71 Summer St. in Downtown Crossing. The relocation will give the company additional space for expansion, according to brokerage Avison Young which represented Chaos in its lease negotiations.

Headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, Chaos has 11 offices globally including Boston, New York and Los Angeles. It provides visualization technology for a variety of industries including architecture and entertainment.

“This is yet another great example of how companies continue to seek high-quality spaces for employees taking advantage of hybrid models,” Avison Young Principal Jeff Gates said in a statement.

Chaos occupied two non-connected floors at 71 Summer St.

Avison Young is tracking 3.3 million square feet of tenant requirements in the Boston urban market by 90 companies.

The total availability rate in Boston’s urban core was 24.7 percent at the end of the second quarter, including a 19.4-percent direct vacancy rate.