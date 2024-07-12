Lowell Mixed-Use Building Sold for $2M

A four-story mixed-use building at 177-181 East Merrimack St. in Lowell recently changed hands for $2 million.

“Lowell continues to be a great market for investment,” Francis Saenz, senior associate, Northeast Private Client Group, said in a statement. “This transaction is a great example of a value-add opportunity.”

Z4Merrimack Properties LLC was the seller of the 11,952-square-foot building; the buyer was Three JS Real Estate LLC, according the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds. Northeast Private Client Group represented the seller and procured the buyer.