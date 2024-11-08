Community Good Works

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank made one large and four small grants to local nonprofits:

$25,000 to Community Action for Better Housing, a provider of affordable housing for vulnerable people and families in Fall River and New Bedford.

$5,000 to OneGoal, a national educational nonprofit active in Fall River and New Bedford that supports students from disadvantaged backgrounds as they pursue education after high school.

$5,000 to support a meals program at Veterans Transition House, a New Bedford charity that serves veterans at risk of becoming homeless.

$3,000 to Discovery Language Academy, which runs six-month English literacy programs for adult immigrants in New Bedford.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank said it donated $12,000 worth of $250 Visa gift cards to 35 local schools to help students and teachers purchase items needed for the start of the school year.

ERA Key Realty

Whittinsville-based ERA Key Realty gave $2,250 to seven local charities and Northbridge High School.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union gave $1,500 to Connor’s Kindness Project after it won a quarterly community-choice charity voting competition. Connor’s Kindness Project assembles and distributes “Kindness Kits” to children in local hospitals and shelters.

KeyBank

KeyBank gave $150,000 to the Springfield Rescue Mission through its foundation. The two-year grant will support a workforce development initiative that matches residents with potential employers and provides training.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank sponsored the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts’ 2024 baseball season for an unspecified amount of money, sponsored its annual charity disc golf tournament and also gave the league $1,000 after it placed in the top 10 recipients of votes during an annual community-choice charity voting competition. The donations totaled $3,000, Monson SAvings Bank said. Miracle League is a baseball league for children ages 4-19 with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.

The bank also gave $2,000 to Friends of Hampden Senior Citizens and $1,000 to Springfield career services nonprofit CLUBOH after the groups placed in the top 10 recipients of votes during an annual community-choice charity voting competition.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank, through its foundation, gave $25,000 to Amesbury’s The Pettengill House Inc. to fund services aimed at supporting at-risk individuals and families in need.

The bank’s foundation also gave $5,000 to the Newburyport Literary Association, $2,500 to Lamprey Health Care, $3,000 to educational nonprofit Code & Circuit Inc. and $2,500 to cancer support organization Tough Warrior Princess.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank gave $10,000 the The Salem Pantry to help the nonprofit expand its services to include mobile food pantries.

Operating Engineers Local 4

Boston-based construction union Operating Engineers Local 4 gave, through its foundation, $120,000 to a range of regional veterans service organizations, including:

$25,000 to Project New Hope

$25,000 to Veterans Inc.

$25,000 to New England Center and Home for Veterans

$20,000 to House in the Woods

$10,000 to Seabee Museum & Memorial Park

$5,000 to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes

Palmer & Jane D. Davenport Foundation

The Palmer & Jane D. Davenport Foundation, founded by the late Cape Cod real estate figure Palmer Davenport and his wife, gave $10,000 to the Cape Cod Council of Churches to buy a new refrigerated van to serve its food pantries.