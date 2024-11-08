J.D. Power: Bank Customers Reward Fraud Prevention, Resolution

Bank fraud, if prevented or resolved well, can be as much an opportunity as a source of risk for banks, a new J.D. Power survey shows.

According to the inaugural J.D. Power U.S. Financial Protection Satisfaction Study, 29 percent of bank customers experienced some form of fraudulent activity on their accounts within the last year.

“Financial fraud is a big problem for banks and credit card issuers, but it also presents an opportunity from a customer experience perspective when it is handled well,” said Jennifer White, senior director for banking and payments intelligence at J.D. Power. “In fact, customer likelihood to reuse their bank or credit card company and then recommend that entity to friends is actually higher after an institution helps prevent or resolves a fraud incident than when there is no fraud incident at all. However, many institutions still have a lot of work to do when it comes to educating customers on how to protect themselves.”

Interestingly, bank fraud seems to be targeting younger customers. Among bank customers under age 40, 42 percent have experienced some form of fraud according to J.D. Power.

While an instance of fraud can be a negative experience for a customer, it does provide a bank an opportunity to show its care for the customer in how the issue is handled. Forty-six percent of bank customers say they have a more positive impression of their bank after experiencing an instance of fraud, and 92 percent say they are likely to reuse their bank after experiencing a fraud issue and having it resolved according to the survey.

In the fight against fraud, education is important: 26 percent of bank customers say they have not taken any recent measures to secure their account. When it comes to true fraud prevention tactics, such as adding two-factor authentication setting up account alerts, or using face ID or fingerprint authentication to log into accounts, just 20 percent of bank customers utilize these security measures.